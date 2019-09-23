Crisp Mornings Followed by Sizzling Afternoons

A weak front moving into the Southeast tomorrow will bring us a very meager chance of a few stray showers tomorrow, but most of us won’t see a drop. Over the next week, rain chances in general look next to none, which isn’t great news for the increasing drought conditions across Georgia and Alabama. Eventually, mornings will turn warmer again later this week and afternoons will still feature plenty of dry sunshine. So, bottom line: the end of September and the start of October show no promising signs of a cooldown for us.