Crisp Mornings Followed by Sizzling Afternoons

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Waking up to a pleasant morning across the Valley for the Autumnal Equinox, but afternoons this week hold no promise of fall-like temperatures. We can still expect 60s around for the morning hours through the middle of the week, but highs will steadily climb into the 90s each day with high pressure keeping us hot and dry.
A weak front moving into the Southeast tomorrow will bring us a very meager chance of a few stray showers tomorrow, but most of us won’t see a drop. Over the next week, rain chances in general look next to none, which isn’t great news for the increasing drought conditions across Georgia and Alabama. Eventually, mornings will turn warmer again later this week and afternoons will still feature plenty of dry sunshine. So, bottom line: the end of September and the start of October show no promising signs of a cooldown for us.
Meanwhile, the Atlantic Basin remains very active for the peak of hurricane season. As of Monday morning, we have Tropical Storms Jerry & Karen along with Tropical Depression 13 to monitor. As of right now though, none pose any immediate threats to the Southeast.
