Feds give nearly 10 million dollars to Columbus Airport for improvements

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Airport is landing a big check from the federal government. U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced that the Federal Aviation Administration is awarding nearly a billion dollars for airport infrastructure improvements across the nation.
Columbus Airport will get 9.7 million dollars to install a perimeter fence. “This significant investment in airport improvements in Georgia will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation,” said Secretary Chao.
The money is the fifth allotment out of a total 3.18 billion dollar Airport Improvement Program.
