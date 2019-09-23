Former Fitzgerald band director pleads guilty

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - Jonathan Kelly, the former high school band director in Fitzgerald, pled guilty Monday after he was indicted on several sex charges in May, according to District Attorney Brad Rigby.

The indictment charged that two former students of Fitzgerald High were involved in sexual relations with Kelly and that he would have known the victims were students of the school.

The incidents occurred between 2013 and 2017, with no specific date being known to the court of when the incidents took place.

At the time, Kelly had already accepted a contract at Worth County High School to become its new band director following his 2018-2019 academic year at Fitzgerald High. However, after his arrest, Worth County withdrew the contract and hired Johnny Hallman instead.

On May 28, WALB learned that another victim had come forward and Kelly was charged with aggravated sodomy and sexual assault involving a minor against the first victim. Officials said that with a second victim coming forward, Kelly was expected to face even more charges in this case.

Kelly was later charged with additional aggravated sodomy and sexual assault charges after the second victim came forward.