Former Fort Benning soldier arrested by FBI in Kansas

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/ABC News) - A soldier who trained at Fort Benning Georgia has been arrested in Kansas after undercover FBI investigators say he talked to them online about improvised explosive devices and joining a Ukraine-based violent far-right paramilitary group.
Jarrett William Smith was, according to the original complaint filed in Kansas, also suggesting the headquarters of a major American news network as a target utilizing a vehicle bomb.
Smith came to Fort Benning for training shortly after joining the Army in June 2017. By November of that same year, he had moved on to Fort Bliss.
In an online social media group, investigators allege Smith provided “instruction on how to construct a cell phone detonator for an IED.” The investigator said the information was deemed to be “accurate” by a bomb consultant. The complaint alleges Smith also “described how to manufacture an explosive material using the heads of matches.”
Smith is currently facing a charge of Distribution of Information related to Explosives, Destructive Devices and Weapons of Mass Destruction.
