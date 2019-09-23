GUEST SEGMENT: Omega Psi Phi Fraternity hosting public events during 56th Ga. State Meeting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hundreds of Omega men and their families are headed to Columbus in a few days for the fraternity’s 56th Georgia State Meeting.
The meeting takes place Thursday, Sept. 26 to Sunday, Sept. 29. While members will be conducting business, there will also be several opportunities for some fun, and the public is invited. Events include a golf tournament, a public program at the Columbus Convention & Trade Center on Friday, a talent hunt competition, old school dance, and more.
Marvin Broadwater Sr. gives more details about the events, ticket information, and more.
