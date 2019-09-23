Man wanted for shooting on West Point Rd. in Troup Co. arrested

Man wanted for shooting on West Point Rd. in Troup Co. arrested
UPDATE: Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for shooting suspect (Source: Troup County Sheriff's Office)
By Olivia Gunn | September 23, 2019 at 6:05 PM EDT - Updated September 23 at 6:08 PM

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect wanted for a shooting in Troup County has been arrested.

Craig Allen is the suspect in a shooting that happened Wednesday, Sept. 18 in the 3000 block of West Point Road. 25-year-old Michael Cornett was injured the shooting.

The LaGrange Police Department confirmed Monday evening that Allen was arrested and transported to the Troup County Jail. Allen faces aggravated assault and additional charges in connection with the incident.

UPDATE Wanted Person, Craig Allen has just been arrested and is currently on his way to the confines of the Troup County Jail.

Posted by Troup County Sheriff's Office on Monday, September 23, 2019

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.