Man wanted for shooting on West Point Rd. in Troup Co. arrested

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect wanted for a shooting in Troup County has been arrested.
Craig Allen is the suspect in a shooting that happened Wednesday, Sept. 18 in the 3000 block of West Point Road. 25-year-old Michael Cornett was injured the shooting.
The LaGrange Police Department confirmed Monday evening that Allen was arrested and transported to the Troup County Jail. Allen faces aggravated assault and additional charges in connection with the incident.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.