2 Muscogee Co. Jail inmates die from suspected medical issues; 1 death to be investigated

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Muscogee County Jail inmates recently passed away of suspected medical issues.
36-year-old Shaun Ryan died Saturday, Sept. 21 after being transported from the jail to Piedmont Columbus Regional. According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, Ryan has been in an out of jail since January 2019 and was known to have serious medical issues. Due to his medical issues, Ryan had been released from the jail as part of the Pre-Trial Release Program at least three times since January.
Ryan was placed in Columbus Hospice on August 26 and released to Hospice homecare on Sept. 4.
Shawn Pearson, 46, died Monday, Sept. 23 after being transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional. Deputies were notified at approximately 5:30 a.m. that Pearson was having a seizure in the general population dorm of the stockade. Deputies responded immediately and found Pearson in medical distress. Deputies requested an ambulance to transport him to the hospital.
Pearson was pronounced dead at approximately 6:20 a.m. Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins contacted the GBI and requested an investigation into Pearson’s death.
