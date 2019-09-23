Second suspect arrested in Valley, Ala. parking lot shooting that injured 7

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A second suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left seven people injured in Valley, Alabama.
Arquondus Bernard Todd, 19, of Valley, was arrested and is charged with first-degree assault.
The shooting happened Saturday, August 31 in the parking lot of Fairfax Kindergarten located at 300 Boulevard.
Police previously arrested 20-year-old Montavious Dawson of Opelika in connection with the shooting. Dawson faces two counts of first-degree assault.
Todd was booked and transported to the Chambers County Detention Facility where he will be held pending a bond hearing.
