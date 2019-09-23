Smiths Station woman celebrates 105th birthday surrounded by family

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A Smiths Station woman turned 105 years old Sunday and it was truly a time where her whole family came together to celebrate.
Mrs. Francis Ella Cook was born September 22, 1914, and is the mother of 10 children.
When asked to talk about her day and how she feels to be able to say she’s 105, was nothing but good spirits.
“I ate breakfast and then I took a bath and then I dressed. Just from the church and I’m just fine,” said Cook.
She has more than 20 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Her family said it’s too many to count but they have all learned something from Cook that will stick with them forever --- “To love everybody. If you can help someone, help them,” said Cook’s granddaughter, Jennifer Lowman.
“I remember her being like 98 years old on the porch telling us stories about our parents and grandparents,” said Dniyah Core, Cook’s great-great-grandchild.
Cook is a widow after losing her husband in their 60’s.
When Cook was asked the secret to living to be 105 years old, she said, “You got to be good and stay on the right side.”
Her youngest great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren all said Cook taught them about having faith.
This year, Cook wanted a nice relaxing day with family and friends with some good food and most importantly, cake.
