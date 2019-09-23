Welcome to Fall; Highs in the Mid/Upper 90s Later This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Clouds will increase overnight and Tuesday morning, but the chance of rain will be close to zero as the boundary (front) moves through. The sun will build back in on Tuesday and highs should still make the low 90s in the afternoon. Going into the middle and end of the week, look for the mid to upper 90s to return with records in jeopardy in some cases as the relentless heat continues to stick around. Skies will feature some sun and clouds, but overall we have no chance of rain in the forecast through at least the middle of next week. Highs going into the weekend and next week show no major signs of a cool-down - low to mid 90s will still be in the forecast.