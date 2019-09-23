Wildfire burns around 100 acres of pines in Barbour County

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A wildfire in Barbour County burned approximately 100 acres in pines over the weekend.
According to Elishia Ballentine with the Alabama Forestry Commission, AFC wildland firefighters from Dale and Barbour counties, as well as several volunteer fire departments, responded to the wildfire. In addition to the 100 acres it burned, the fire destroyed a chicken house.
All of Alabama’s 67 counties are under a Fire Danger Advisory, according to AFC.
