Columbus Airport to receive significant updates with $9.7M grant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Federal Aviation Administration is awarding nearly $10 million to the Columbus Airport for infrastructure. Airport officials are giving details on what the funds will be used for.
The $9.7 million grant will be used for a lot more than just a perimeter fence, as originally announced by the U.S. Transportation Secretary’s Office. The money is part of a nationwide Airport Improvement Program.
In addition to the fence, which was completed a few years ago, the entire side of the airport will see significant updates. Areas will include checkpoints, baggage claim, gates, and restaurants. Airport Director Amber Clark said its an investment that benefits everyone.
"Well, it's really important because the Columbus Airport is the hometown airport for Columbus,” said Clark. “We're a gateway to Columbus. People are coming here, our tourism is picking up, so we want to make sure that we're displaying our city in the right light. So, this is going to give us an opportunity to incorporate a lot of our city partners, our education partners, our local attractions, our local businesses, and really showcase the beauty that we have here in Columbus."
The improvements will be done in phases and there will be no interruption for travelers.
