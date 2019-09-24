GUEST SEGMENT: Junior League of Columbus raising poverty awareness with Little Black Dress Initiative

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A little black dress is a wardrobe necessity for several women.
The Junior League of Columbus is using the little black dress to send an important message about poverty and the needs in the community.
The Little Black Dress Initiative started as a global campaign to raise awareness of generational poverty. Advocates wear one black dress or outfit for five consecutive days to illustrate the effects poverty can have on a woman’s access to resources, her confidence, and professional opportunities.
Cathy Wiegand with the Junior League talks more about the initiative. She gives details on what the campaign is all about and how people can help and donate.
