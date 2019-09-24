Hazy Morning Before Another Hot Afternoon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Waking up to hazy conditions Tuesday morning as smoke from the contained wildfires around Ft. Benning spread across parts of the Chattahoochee Valley. For those not privy to the morning smoke outside, a mix of sun and clouds around today, the latter due to a weak front trying to slide into the Southeast.
This frontal boundary lacks any moisture though, so our rain chances still look next to none. Drought conditions will only worsen too with no rain in sight for the parched ground over the next week. The trend of summer-like heat building in over the Eastern U.S. will persist too, so if you’re looking for some fall weather, not much hope in sight for the end of September and early October.
The one hope would maybe be moisture from a tropical system passing through, but as of right now, looking quiet for the Southeast through the end of this week. Next week though, we’ll keep an eye on what is now Tropical Storm Karen, if it can manage to hold together and move closer to the U.S. mainland. We’ll keep you posted!
