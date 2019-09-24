Heat Builds Again; Very Little For Rain Chances

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Unfortunately, there isn't a lot of change to share with you when it comes to our forecast, other than including a slim chance at a shower or storm Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. In reality, most spots won't get wet at all and highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s. Some triple digit heat can't be ruled out late this week and into the weekend. Going into next week, highs will remain well above average with mid 90s for most spots and rain chances too small to include in the forecast. Overnight lows through the forecast period will remain in the 70s for most folks, though a few spots may dip down into the mid to upper 60s the next couple of mornings. In the tropics, we're watching Tropical Storm Karen in the Atlantic - there is still a chance it turns west early next week and there is also potential for it to impact the United States well into the extended range, so we'll be watching it carefully.