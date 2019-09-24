Police looking for suspect, person of interest in robbery at Schomburg’s Jewelers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police are releasing surveillance photos of a suspect and a person of interest in a robbery at a Columbus jewelry store.
Police say the robbery took place on Sept. 23 at approximately 3:20 p.m. at Schomburg’s Jewelers in the 1600 block of Rollins Way.
This incident is being investigated as a robbery by snatching.
Police have not confirmed which pictured individual is the suspect and which is the person of interest.
Anyone with information on the identity’s of these people is asked to contact CPD’s Robbery and Assault Unit at (706) 225-4260.
