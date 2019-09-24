Section of Green Island Dr. and Cascade Dr. in Columbus to close for construction

By Olivia Gunn | September 24, 2019 at 4:46 PM EDT - Updated September 24 at 4:50 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new road closure will be established Thursday, Sept. 26 at the River Road Roundabout Project in Columbus.

A section of Green Island Drive and Cascade Drive will be closed to all traffic to allow the contractor to complete grading and paving activities on the western half of the roundabout.

Motorists traveling on River Road will need to use Mountainbrook Drive to access Green Island Drive. Green Island Hills residents near Cascade Drive will need to use the signed detour route for access to Green Island Drive. A detour route will be provided along Roaring Branch Road, Westmoreland Road, Green Island Drive, Mountainbrook Drive, and River Road.

The closure will be last for approximately four weeks. After this phase of construction, the roundabout will be opened to traffic.

