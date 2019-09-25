Aflac partners with documentary filmmaker to raise awareness for National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness month, and one local company is teaming up with a filmmaker to raise awareness.
Filmmaker Andrew Levy said he partnered with Aflac to tell the stories of those impacted by pediatric cancer from the perspective of the children, families, and caretakers. The goal is to inspire as many people as possible.
Aflac said getting involved in the ‘Moments of Joy’ project was a no-brainer.
“We’ve had this 24-year commitment to childhood cancer research and treatment," said Catherine Hernandez-Blades, senior vice president and chief brand and communications officer at Aflac. "Over that time, we’ve donated over $136 million to the cause. So, when Andrew approached us after we launched My Special Aflac duck, which is a robotic companion for children with cancer, when he approached us about making this film, it was just the most natural thing in the world. This film of joy this film of hope, is a beautiful place to showcase children like Ethan.”
14-year-old Ethan has blood cancer and is only one of hundreds of families interviewed for the “Moments of Joy” documentary.
The film is premiering Wednesday in DC but you can also catch it online.
