America’s only active duty female-owned brewery opens in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus continues to grow as new businesses pop up, including Chattabrewchee Southern Brewhouse, the city’s second brewery aside from the Cannon Brew Pub.
Chattabrewchee is 100percent veteran-owned and is America’s only active-duty female-veteran owned brewery.
Owner Maj. Kathy Denehy is currently at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, but News Leader 9 spoke with owner Michael Denehy.
Chattabrewchee opened its new location in Columbus on 6th Avenue a little more than a month ago. Their original location is in West Point, Georgia.
Michael Denehy said moving to Columbus, so close to Fort Benning, helps them stay connected with the military community.
“It made sense with the numbers. It’s Georgia’s second-largest city. It was always part of our business plan going back as far as 2015 when we wrote our original plan, and it was always something we wanted to do as veterans ourselves, be part of this veteran community," he said.
Chattabrewchee has 10 beers on tap including the Nine Line Double IPA.
“All proceeds of the Nine Line Double IPA go to a homeless veteran’s shelter right here in the state of Georgia," Michael Denehy said.
Last year, Michael Denehy said Chattabrewchee got recognition as being named one of the top 10 breweries in Georgia and also receiving second place for Georgia’s best IPA.
“To the novice out there, to the non-craft beer person, IPA’s unquestionably the king of craft beer. So, for us to get the silver medal for the best craft beer in Georgia is synonymous with getting a silver medal for the best beer in Georgia, and that’s our Crow Hop IPA," Michael Denehy explained.
Chattabrewchee has been brewing at their new location since before opening in Columbus. In the next two weeks, all equipment will be at the Columbus location and all brewing will be done in Columbus.
They are open Thursday through Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.