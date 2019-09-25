Columbus City Council discusses current infrastructure projects

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus city councilors continue to try and develop a plan for the future of the government center and move several other city projects along.
The options are to tear down the existing building and build a new facility on the current site or move to a new location altogether.
"It's no secret that when we are doing these projects and we are engineering them, we can move them along quicker, and you all have done a great job at getting this done. Looking forward to the completion dates," said Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson.
Other projects in the works include a new roundabout that’s to come to the intersection of Cusseta Road and Fort Benning Road. Also, things are moving ahead with the Buena Vista Road “Spiderweb” Project, which is a $58 million project to build a bridge on Buena Vista Road.
The next scheduled meeting for the planning process of the government center is Nov. 2019.
