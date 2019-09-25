Community Ambulance celebrates 20 years of service in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Community Ambulance celebrated 20 years of service in Columbus on Wednesday.
Community Ambulance is a nonprofit organization that serves the city with 911 calls and also regular services in the surrounding area. A fish fry was held for its employees and anybody who lends a hand with its services.
“We love that we have relationships with our partners in health care and the partner that we have with Columbus Fire in Columbus PD,” said Josh Olds, director of West Central Georgia Operations. “We just like to come out together and have a good time and fellowship. It means the world to us.”
Leaders said they are happy to serve the community and wants community members to know they are here to serve them.
