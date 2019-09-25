EXCLUSIVE: Son of Muscogee Co. Sheriff remembers his best friend, victim in Circle K murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A $5,000 anonymous reward is now in place for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect who shot and killed a Circle K clerk in Columbus Monday morning.
Jarred Tompkins and his family knew Dontrell Williams for more than a decade. They even shared Christmas dinner together one year. Tompkins said the two met in high school and became fast friends.
He said they stayed in touch during Williams’ military service and reconnected in Columbus after Williams’ medical discharge.
Now Tompkins is working to raise money so his best friend’s family doesn’t have anything to worry about.
“I just want to bury my best friend the way he deserves," Tompkins said.
Burial plans are in the works for 26-year-old Dontrell Williams, known as Trell by those who loved him. He was shot and killed while working overnight at Circle K, on the corner of Forrest and Floyd roads around 3 a.m. Monday.
“He left the country club to take this job so he could finish school,” Tompkins said.
A Columbus State University student studying marketing and a former U.S. soldier, the tentative plans are for Williams to be laid to rest at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery.
Tompkins met Williams in high school. He said he created a GoFundMe as a way to help his best friend’s mom.
“She’s laying her son to rest," Tompkins said. "That’s already a burden enough. I don’t want her to have to try to find a way to be able to afford to do that. I want us in the community to be able to take care of that one thing for her. And if we can do that, then maybe we can make a little difference.”
“Honestly, I didn’t know my son was this well known and so loved as the way it has been shown to me,” said Williams’ mother, Tanya Weaver.
“I love you baby bro, and I miss you every day," Tompkins said. "I’m going to name my son after you because you had an impact on my life that no one else ever has and I love you. I swear to God we’re going to catch this monster that took you from us. I have full faith in CPD. They’re going to catch him and you’re going to get the justice you deserve baby bro, I promise, I love you.”
Community members are demanding action to protect employees in overnight stores.
Tompkins said something needs to be done to protect those who work similar jobs.
“While are you open all night, why don’t you have glass, why don’t you have bulletproof glass?" Tompkins asked. "You can make up any excuse in the world you want. Again, I’m sorry I’m not trying to point blame here, but I want to make sure no other family in this area has to bury a loved one and I think something absolutely has to be done.”
News Leader 9 reached out to Circle K multiple times but have not heard back.
Stores nearby do close instead of staying open 24/7 and some even have bulletproof glass already installed. Circle K does have surveillance cameras.
