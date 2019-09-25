Family, friend seeking justice after loved one killed in armed robbery at Columbus Circle K

“He talked me out of multiple situations where I wanted to commit suicide, and Trell was there every step of the way," said Williams’ roommate, Mike Barksdale. ‘Hey you don’t need to do this, hey Mike you need to put that bottle down.’ Trell helped me get out of alcoholism.” "At the end of the day, Trell was so charismatic. You could look at him and he’d say one thing to you and everything that happened in your day didn’t matter anymore.”