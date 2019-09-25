Family, friend seeking justice after loved one killed in armed robbery at Columbus Circle K

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The family and friends of a Circle K clerk in Columbus are speaking out after their loved one was shot and killed on the job Monday during a robbery.
Kind, loving, and always smiling are just a few of the ways Dontrell Williams’ mother and step-father describe him. They want to know why this happened, when they said Williams did everything the suspect asked during the robbery.
“The gunman came in behind him," Tanya Weaver. “My son put his hands up. The man escorted him to the register. My son gave him the money and put his hands up again and the man still shot him.”
Family members of 26-year-old Dontrell Williams had tears in their eyes, remembering their beloved ‘Trell,’ just one day after he was shot and killed.
They said Williams was six weeks into working overnight shifts at the Circle K on Forrest Road when police said a masked suspect shot him multiple times during a robbery.
You can see a reflective vest and a mask, but this is what Williams’ family sees.
“He’s a coward,” Williams’ stepfather, Ernest Weaver said.
An army veteran and a Columbus State University student, family said Williams was just trying to save up money for rent.
We also talked to his roommate, who said he’s more like a brother. They’ve been living together on and off for 11 years.
“He talked me out of multiple situations where I wanted to commit suicide, and Trell was there every step of the way," said Williams’ roommate, Mike Barksdale. ‘Hey you don’t need to do this, hey Mike you need to put that bottle down.’ Trell helped me get out of alcoholism.” "At the end of the day, Trell was so charismatic. You could look at him and he’d say one thing to you and everything that happened in your day didn’t matter anymore.”
Barksdale and Williams’ family said this murder will not go unsolved.
“Why, why did you have to kill him," Tanya Weaver asked. "You could have just kept the money. You didn’t have to kill him.”
“This is somebody, some yum-yum, that got told to go do this non-sense so he can get jumped into some gang that’s new and prevalent in Columbus,” Barksdale said. "It don’t make no sense why you’re wearing a safety vest and full-body clothing at 3:30 in the morning. Somebody done told you to go do this, so you’re just some yum-yum.”
Police released surveillance footage of the crime. If you recognized the person in the video, you’re asked to call the Columbus Police Department.
“This little yum-yum is going to go out and run his mouth, and somebody is going to snitch on him. That’s exactly how this is going to roll out,” Barksdale said.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.