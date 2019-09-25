Fort Benning confirms wildfires are out after a weekend of smoke

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After battling four wildfires in recent days, the fires are now out.
According to officials on post, the fires were put out around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Fort Benning officials said heavy fuels such as logs and stumps from previous wildfires on post are still smoldering and generating smoke.
That means, even though they’ve put out the four wildfires, you may see still see and smell smoke in the area. Drought conditions, with no measurable rain in sight for the last three weeks is something else to consider.
Meteorologist Derek Kinkade said it could be another 7 to 10 days before some folks in the Chattahoochee Valley get rain. It’s definitely a situation that Fort Benning will stay on top of.
Officials said the two original wildfires began burning Friday at Patton and Carmouche Ranges.
The number of wildfires at Fort Benning is actually below average for this fiscal year, which runs from Oct. 1 to Sept 30. Normally, they see anywhere from 100 to 120 wildfires. Right now, it stands at 98.
