Georgia Power proposing rate increase in 2020

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Power representatives say they’ve proposed a rate increase that could impact customers’ wallets next year.
If approved, customers can expect to see a seven percent increase in rates beginning in January 2020, plus smaller increases in the following two years. A representative says customers have not seen a rate increase since 2016.
Currently, Georgia Power rates stand 16 percent below the national average.
"Georgia Power has requested funds that will help us enhance and improve the electrical grid infrastructure in the state. It's also for storm restoration efforts and our environmental programs," says John Kraft with Georgia Power.
Georgia Power says their rates will still be below average if the increase is approved.
Representatives from Alabama Power say it’s too soon to tell if their rates will change in 2020. They will be able to make that decision closer to the end of this year.
