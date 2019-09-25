Man shot during attempted robbery on Graphic St. in LaGrange; police searching for suspect

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted in LaGrange for shooting man while attempting to rob him.
The incident happened Tuesday, Sept. 24 on Graphic Street.
LaGrange police officers responded to Georgia Avenue at 7:03 p.m. in reference to a person who had been shot. Upon arrival, they made contact with Ronnie Sargent who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper leg.
Sargent told officers he was walking on Graphic Street when he was approached by a male driving a black and white vehicle who attempted to rob him. He said the man shot him in the leg during the encounter.
Sargent was transported to West Georgia Medical Center where he was treated for his injury.
Anyone with information about the case or the suspect is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
