Mid/Upper 90s Through Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The scorching heat continues to build across our area with mid to upper 90s in the forecast for the foreseeable future. The good news as we end this week will be the risk of a few showers or storms Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Friday may feature the best overall shot at rain, but the coverage will only be around 10-20% in the afternoon or evening hours. Most will continue to stay dry and hot. The hottest stretch of the weather may be the weekend and into early next week as a ridge of high pressure builds over the area - this will mean upper 90s for some, and the potential for record-breaking or triple digit heat across the area. There are hints in the long-range forecast (*next* weekend and beyond) that we might be in store for a big fall cool-down, but we'll be watching things closely. In the tropics, we'll continue to keep an eye on Karen, meandering in the Atlantic.