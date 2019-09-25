New Auburn restaurant offering virtual reality gaming

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new restaurant in Auburn is offering guests virtual reality gaming.
Tiger VR Café opened a few weeks ago on West Glenn Avenue and offers diners a new experience. Its virtual reality omni-directional treadmill allows users to be fully immersed in a game, complete with jumping, ducking, and running.
The restaurant says it combines food and some gaming fun all while burning calories.
Tiger VR currently has only one machine, but the owner plans to have two more set up in October.
