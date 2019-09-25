Police search for suspect in deadly Circle K robbery at Ballard Way Apts. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are working an investigation that led them to the Ballard Way Apartments near Floyd Road.
“I just want to know that he’s not on the street to hurt anybody else,” says Whitney Banks.
Banks says she’s worked at the Circle K on Forrest Road for three months.
“I just so happened to be off that night when the shooting happened,” says Banks.
She trained 26-year-old Dontrell Williams just days before he was shot and killed in an armed robbery at the convenience store.
“He was an awesome young man. He’s going to be very much missed by our Circle K family. He was one of our best employees,” says coworker Charlene Martin.
“I loved working with him. I didn’t want to work with anybody else. I just want to be here to know that a criminal is off the streets,” explains Banks.
Employees drove to the Ballard Way Apartment in hopes of seeing police arrest the person they say shot and killed their friend and coworker.
“We just finished our crisis counseling over at the Holiday Inn that the company set up for us. It’s been very hard on all of us,” says Martin.
Investigators have been searching ditches and behind the complex. They talked to neighbors to possibly find a suspect in the deadly shooting. Police say they do not have anyone in custody at this time, but neighbors report seeing a man being taken into a police car.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.