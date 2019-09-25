Record High Temperatures in Jeopardy This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures will continue to push closer to record-breaking territory next week as we wrap up on of the hottest Septembers ever for the Chattahoochee Valley. Highs will climb into the mid-upper 90s each day all the way through next week with hot sunshine dominating. We’ll see some passing clouds at times over the next few days, but even still rain chances will remain low—10% or less at best.
And we could really use some rain! Drought conditions will expand across the Valley over the next week, and even into the first week of October, decent rainfall looks to evade us. If you’re looking for a cooldown, we may be able to hold out hope for NEXT weekend when models are hinting at a decent fall front moving through; however, we still have to keep an eye on the tropics, particularly Tropical Storm Karen. We’ll have to see whether it could move toward the U.S. next week or even hold together as it meanders through an unfavorable environment for strengthening east of the Bahamas. But the tropics look to be are only chance for getting rain in this stubborn pattern, but even the Atlantic Basin holds no promises for the Southeast!
