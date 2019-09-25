Reward offered for information leading to arrest, conviction in deadly Circle K robbery

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction in a deadly convenience store robbery in Columbus.
Dontrell Williams was an employee at Circle K on Forrest Road when he was shot and killed in an armed robbery early Monday morning. Columbus police are searching for the person responsible for Williams’ death.
A $5,000 anonymous reward is being offered for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect who killed Williams.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4268.
