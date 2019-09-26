Blue Cross, Blue Shield partners with Auburn medical school to provide $3.2M in scholarships

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A joint Alabama healthcare initiative kicked off yesterday involving Blue Cross, Blue Shield of Alabama and the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine.
The partnership invested $3.2 million in scholarships to medical students who agree to serve three years in rural and underserved areas of Alabama after completing medical school.
This scholarship will benefit medical students over a span of six years.
“This scholarship was brought to us by our administration. They had a couple of scholarship opportunities that they presented to us and I was actually going to apply for a lessor one, but I just thought, ‘Hey, why not?,'" said scholarship recipient Tiana Humes. "It seemed like a really great opportunity, and being a medical student - it’s a large financial responsibility that you’re heading up- starting school you have to take out lots of loans to be able to get an education, so I just gave it a shot and applied.”
The Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine is located at Auburn University.
