Blue Cross, Blue Shield partners with Auburn medical school to provide $3.2M in scholarships

“This scholarship was brought to us by our administration. They had a couple of scholarship opportunities that they presented to us and I was actually going to apply for a lessor one, but I just thought, ‘Hey, why not?,'" said scholarship recipient Tiana Humes. "It seemed like a really great opportunity, and being a medical student - it’s a large financial responsibility that you’re heading up- starting school you have to take out lots of loans to be able to get an education, so I just gave it a shot and applied.”