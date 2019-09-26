Columbus man charged with felony child molestation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man is behind bars and faces a child sex crime charge.
31-year-old Joseph Wagner was arrested on an outstanding warrant on Sept. 25.
Wagner is charged with felony child molestation and criminal trespassing.
He is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail.
He is set to appear in Recorder’s Court on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 9:00 a.m. where his hearing will be rescheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 2:00 p.m.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the CPD Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.
