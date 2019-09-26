Georgia Power customers may see increase in rates in 2020

Over the last six years, Georgia Power has invested billions into Georgia’s energy future to ensure our customers have the clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy they expect and deserve. We are requesting funds to support the company’s recent and future investments – including grid improvements, storm restoration and environmental programs – being made to strengthen the reliability and resiliency of the state’s electrical system and comply with federal regulations. Additionally, the company is seeking to extend and expand its current offering of rate plans and enhance its payment options to give customers more control and flexibility, including proposed elimination of the $1.50 fee for customers who pay their bills at authorized payment locations (APLs) and the fee associated with credit and debit card payments. In addition, we continue to expand other energy assistance efforts and have a long-standing history of assisting income-qualified customers make use of specially designed programs and resources to help them pay their bills, and those will continue.