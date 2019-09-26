Man who kissed WAVE 3 News reporter Sara Rivest on live TV identified, charged

Eric Goodman has written an apology letter to Sara that she will read on air Thursday

Here's why it's not cool to kiss a reporter on live TV
By WAVE3.com Staff | September 26, 2019 at 12:04 PM EDT - Updated September 26 at 3:11 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The person who harassed WAVE 3 News reporter Sara Rivest live on-air Friday has been identified and charged.

WAVE 3 News reporter Sara Rivest was harassed while doing her job on Friday. She joins Dawne Gee to talk about it.
Eric Goodman, 42, was charged by the Jefferson County Attorney with harassment with physical contact, a misdemeanor.

Reporter Sara Rivest was reporting live from just outside the busy Bourbon & Beyond festival when someone she didn’t know pretended to smack her, then kissed her on the cheek.

She later posted video of the incident on Twitter (see below), a post that got a lot of attention over the weekend, so WAVE 3 News decided to address it on air in a conversation with anchor Dawne Gee (watch the video above).

Goodman has written an apology letter to Sara that she will read Thursday on WAVE 3 News at 6.

Goodman has a court date on Nov. 6 at 1 p.m.

