No Cold Fronts In Sight

We’re now in the final stretch of September, and you would think by now, that our first major cold front had either already passed, or was at least on the way. Not this year. This September has been exceptionally warm & dry around the Valley, ranking 2nd warmest, and 5th driest on record, which by the way goes back 72 years! This is thanks to a stubborn hot high pressure system that has stalled across the southeast, and refuses to budge. Moderate drought conditions have overspread the area, grass is turning brown, and unwatered plants are dying. The next 10 days look much of the same, hot highs in the mid to upper 90s, relatively warm nights in the upper 60s and lower 70s, and bone dry. Maybe we’ll get a real cold front in a couple of weeks, but unfortunately, things look to stay the same for a while.
TROPICS: Tropical Storm KAREN continues to meander in the SW Atlantic, and is getting blasted by wind shear and dry air. KAREN will drift west-southwest over the next few days. Fortunately, a combination of wind shear, dry air, and cooler waters upwelled by DORIAN & HUMBERTO will cause KAREN to dissipate. KAREN is not a threat to the United States.
Massive Hurricane LORENZO continues to intensify, and is now a powerful category 4 hurricane. LORENZO is a classic large September Cape Verde hurricane in the Atlantic basin. Good news is that a large weakness over the north Atlantic will safely steer LORENZO out to sea, though it could possibly impact the Azores in several days.
Otherwise, there are no short term threats to the United States. Next week though, my attention will turn south into the western Caribbean for tropical mischief. It’s a climatologically favored area, and data shows lowering pressures & increased disturbed weather. I’ll keep an eye on it, but nothing to worry about at this point.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.