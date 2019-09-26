No Cold Fronts In Sight

We’re now in the final stretch of September, and you would think by now, that our first major cold front had either already passed, or was at least on the way. Not this year. This September has been exceptionally warm & dry around the Valley, ranking 2nd warmest, and 5th driest on record, which by the way goes back 72 years! This is thanks to a stubborn hot high pressure system that has stalled across the southeast, and refuses to budge. Moderate drought conditions have overspread the area, grass is turning brown, and unwatered plants are dying. The next 10 days look much of the same, hot highs in the mid to upper 90s, relatively warm nights in the upper 60s and lower 70s, and bone dry. Maybe we’ll get a real cold front in a couple of weeks, but unfortunately, things look to stay the same for a while.