One dead in head-on collision involving 18-wheeler on Hwy. 208 in Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - One person has died in a head-on collision on Ga. Hwy. 208 in Harris County, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The accident occurred in the eastbound lane of Hwy. 208 near Melody Dr., leaving all lanes blocked. GDOT says it will take several hours to clear the wreck and reopen the roads.
The accident is said to have involved an 18-wheeler and a Toyota Tacoma.
The identity of the person killed has not yet been released. Any other injuries related to this crash have not yet been confirmed.
