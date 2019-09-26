September Going Out with a Sizzling Bang

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The heat wave keeps on keeping on with no promising signs of a cooldown over the next week. Highs will continue to soar easily into the mid to upper 90s each afternoon, pushing us closer to record-breaking territory for the end of September and first few days of October.
Dry sunshine will still dominate, but Thursday through Saturday feature a 10-20% chance for a few showers and storms. Don’t get too excited though—most of us will remain hot and dry. The stubborn ridge of high pressure that has been the root cause of this brutal September heat becomes even stronger early next week, helping to up our temperatures and suppress rain chances. The only hope of rain would be from a tropical system headed our way, but only Tropical Storm Karen warrants watching at this time as it meanders out over open water.
Pending no tropical troubles (which still look very unlikely at this time), weather models have been hinting at a cold front sweeping toward the Southeast the first weekend of October. Still way too far out to put much stock into that possibility, but there may be some hope on the horizon late next week.
