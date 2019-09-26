September Going Out with a Sizzling Bang

Dry sunshine will still dominate, but Thursday through Saturday feature a 10-20% chance for a few showers and storms. Don’t get too excited though—most of us will remain hot and dry. The stubborn ridge of high pressure that has been the root cause of this brutal September heat becomes even stronger early next week, helping to up our temperatures and suppress rain chances. The only hope of rain would be from a tropical system headed our way, but only Tropical Storm Karen warrants watching at this time as it meanders out over open water.