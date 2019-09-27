Arrest may be close in case of missing Harris Co. mother found deceased in the woods, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley is releasing new details on a possible breakthrough in the murder of Sidney McElwee-Kersey.
Sheriff Jolley says that he believes an arrest is imminent in the death of the 39-year-old mother.
“We’ve got a very good suspect who has made some admissions of guilt, but we have not made an arrest that I know of yet. We are following up on those admissions to substantiate and obtain additional evidence so we can follow up with the arrest,” Sheriff Jolley said.
Her body was found deep in the woods near Hwy. 85 on Oak Mountain Rd. on Sunday, Sept. 22. Her family reported her missing two days prior to that, on Friday, Sept. 20.
Sheriff Jolley has not released the name of the potential suspect.
