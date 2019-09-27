60 day deadline looming over the Ralston Towers in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s just days away from October 1 and for the residents of the Ralston Towers in Columbus, that means days away from finding out the fate of their homes.
The Ralston was put on notice on August 1 and given 60 days by Housing and Urban Development to make necessary improvements. Although signs indicate contractors are around, residents said conditions aren’t yet “safe, sanitary, and decent."
“They haven’t done a thing in the 60 days they’ve supposedly been working here," Chris Lowe said. "Every time you ask a property manager or someone else who should be in the know, ‘when are the contractors coming,’ they say tomorrow.”
Residents of the Ralston said living conditions have not improved since two congressmen came to tour their apartment building in August.
A tenant claims she took photos recently showing roaches, missing doorknobs, damaged ceiling tiles, and even a dead rat.
“This is the Ralston, it’s never going to change," she said.
Signs posted in the halls indicate Ralston management is making an effort. Flyers show an alert to residents that water was turned off to repair a leak and notice of contractors coming to work on common areas and apartments.
“I haven’t seen any contractors," one resident said. "I’ve seen some people in and out of here. I’ve seen some people sweeping and mopping up the first floor. I mean it’s still nasty.”
The property manager on site is not allowed to speak with media and lawyers from the Ralston did not return News Leader 9′s phone calls. But Congressmen Drew Ferguson, who visited the Ralston in August, did release a statement:
Ferguson emailed the following statement:
The deadline for Ralston management to show “safe, sanitary and decent” conditions is Tuesday, October 1.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.