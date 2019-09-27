Death investigation underway after woman found in woods in Harris Co.; family speaks out

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Deputies in Harris County are working on an investigation after a woman is found dead in the woods.
Family members said the victim went missing Wednesday of last week. Her body was found Sunday.
The victim, 39-year-old Sidney McElwee-Kersey, was a sister, a mother to three children, and a grandmother. Her body was found deep in the woods near Highway 85. The family said the only way they could identify her was by a tattoo.
“She’sgone," said Mary Jane Kersey. "My mom’s gone and I don’t have my best friend.”
Kersey said she had a gut feeling something was wrong when she didn’t hear from her mom Wednesday evening.
“My mom always calls," Kersey said. "No matter where she is, what she’s doing, she always calls.”
Kersey said the last place her mother was seen was at her long-time boyfriend’s home Wednesday. Her boyfriend said McElwee-Kersey went on a walk.
A missing person report was filed Friday and hundreds of Facebook posts were shared about the disappearance over the weekend. There was a search party on Saturday, then Sunday came.
“Some hunters found her deep in the woods off her trail," Kersey said. "They said if it weren’t for the hunters knowing something was off, they never would have found her for years and years.”
Harris County Sheriff’s deputies and the Harris County coroner are tight-lipped about the investigation. McElwee-Kersey’s body is still in Atlanta for an autopsy.
When her body is released, a service will be held at Waverly Hall Baptist Church. What her large family will miss the most about their loved one...
“Her laughter and she had a heart of gold," said her sister, Jamie Brand. She’d do anything for you. She loved her grandbaby so much, she really did. that was her g baby, her baby g.”
If you saw the victim last Wednesday, or think you may have information about her disappearance or death, you’re urged to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
