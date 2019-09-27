Fire Alert issued for Alabama

ALABAMA (WTVM) - A Fire Danger Advisory in the state of Alabama has been upgraded to a Fire Alert by the Alabama Forestry Commission.
While under a Fire Alert, outdoor burning permits will be restricted and issued only at the discretion of the State Forester.
Anyone who burns a field, grassland, or woodland without a burn permit may be prosecuted for committing a misdemeanor.
This burning restriction is being issued because of the current drought situation, continued lack of rain and high probability of fuel ignition.
The Alabama Forestry Commission says that with dry conditions, a fire can quickly spread and become uncontrollable.
There is no word at this time when the Fire Alert will be lifted.
To report a wildfire, call the Alabama Forestry Commission at (800) 392-5679.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.