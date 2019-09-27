Former Columbus police officer announces candidacy for Muscogee Co. Sheriff

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A former Columbus police officer is entering the race for Muscogee County Sheriff.
Mark LaJoye served 14 years with the Columbus Police Department. He was part of the SWAT team and a drug and alcohol counselor for a program called Conditional Discharge.
LaJoye spoke with News Leader 9 about why he says he would be a good git for the job.
“The department needs to go in a different direction, and I have the leadership skills and ability to take it to a new level,” said LaJoye. “I think that’s what’s important. I want to make sure that we’re safe in this community. Safety and security is what’s most important here in Columbus.”
LaJoye was also the senior bomb technician with the department.
