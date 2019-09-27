Lafayette police warning the public of suspect trying to pass fake $100 bills

LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lafayette Police Department is asking the public to double-check their money after a suspect tried to pass counterfeit money.
According to the police department, a woman has tried to pass off fake $100 bills at three different stores.
The bills were checked by counterfeit detection pens and passed, but under a light, the bills show as a $10 bill with the face of Hamilton instead of Franklin in the corner. Police say the security thread also says “USA TEN.”
The police department says more information about the case will be released.
