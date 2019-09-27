MADD honors lives lost due to impaired driving with event at Lakebottom Park

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) held a special event Thursday night to honor the lives lost to impaired driving.
The event was called Blowing Kisses to Heaven Bubble Release.
Pictures of victims were on display and family and friends blew bubbles in the air during the event at Lakebottom Park in Columbus. MADD said it was an environmentally friendly ceremony that celebrated life and the release of emotions in a positive way.
"We like to have something that families can actually pay tribute to their loved ones who have been impaired by drunk driving crashes, whether it’s a survivor or someone who is deceased," said Sharlenor Whatley, Victims Services specialist for MADD.
According to MADD, about 370 people die in drunk driving-related accidents each year in Georgia. Nearly 280 lives are lost in Alabama each year as a result of drunk driving.
