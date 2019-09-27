No End in Sight to the Record-Breaking Heat

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a record-breaking Thursday, Friday features more heat that will either set or break more record highs across the Chattahoochee Valley—ones originally set back in the early 1900s! High temperatures will hit the upper 90s and triple digits in some spots today, though our one saving grace will be some more clouds around mixed in with the sizzling sunshine.
Most of us will remain dry, but there is a 10-20% chance of some isolated showers and storms today and Saturday as southerly and easterly winds bring us some more moisture. Not enough rain though to help with the expanding drought conditions across Georgia and Alabama! Even into next week, the heat shows no promising signs of letting up as we embark on the first several days of October, and rain chances still look next to none, too. We’ll keep an eye on the tropics, but all looks quiet—albeit ridiculously hot— for now across the Southeast.
