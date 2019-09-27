No End in Sight to the Record-Breaking Heat

Most of us will remain dry, but there is a 10-20% chance of some isolated showers and storms today and Saturday as southerly and easterly winds bring us some more moisture. Not enough rain though to help with the expanding drought conditions across Georgia and Alabama! Even into next week, the heat shows no promising signs of letting up as we embark on the first several days of October, and rain chances still look next to none, too. We’ll keep an eye on the tropics, but all looks quiet—albeit ridiculously hot— for now across the Southeast.