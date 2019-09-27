Omega Psi Phi Fraternity provides breakfast to the homeless in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity provided breakfast to the homeless in Columbus Thursday morning.
The breakfast was held at Open Door Community House from 9:30 a.m. to noon and was part of the 56th Georgia State Meeting. Fraternity members are in Columbus over the next few days and will be hosting various activities in the community.
“Where ever we show up, many people have many stereotypes about what an Omega man is or is not,” said fraternity member, Adrian Chester. “But the primary thing that we hold up is our commitment to service leadership and impacting those around and uplifting communities as we are around them.”
Members said the breakfast is a good way to spend time together and an even better way to get out and help the community.
