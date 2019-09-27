Opelika Police Department unveils new home

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department has a new place to call home and the city is celebrating.
A ribbon-cutting and grand opening of the new facility was held this morning.
The new building will provide more storage for the retention of evidence and records, a new patrol room, lockers and more.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall joined Mayor Gary Fuller and Chief John McEachern to dedicate the new building on South 10th St.
The municipal court is also near completion and will open in the next few weeks.
