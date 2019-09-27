Record-breaking heat affecting construction workers in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -The Chattahoochee Valley is continuing a drought with 100-degree temperatures breaking a record on Friday.
One construction company says it’s concerning for those who work in the blazing heat. Ron Lucas owns Ron Lucas Construction Company in Columbus. He says with record-breaking heat this week, it’s been difficult on the job for workers.
“They really catch a hard time because they’re up in the attics and it could be 150 degrees up there, so they have to be real careful. Plumbers on top of job sites are laying out slabs up to the carpenters,” says Lucas.
He says it’s caused him to make changes to schedules to avoid dangerous conditions.
“When it’s this hot, a lot of crews you see them start early like six in the morning and cutting off at one, two, or three because they can’t work to six o’clock,” says Lucas.
“They’re having to be out there all day long with no shade or nothing just working and sweating it out,” says Ryan Judge.
Lucas says changing schedules is one of many ways they’re working to protect workers with temperatures in the upper and mid-90s for months. Workers say they have to stay hydrated and take extended breaks to avoid heat exhaustion or a heat stroke.
“A lot of these guys are not former athletes. They aren’t nutrition junkies. They’re guys who just work hard. They work hard every day and they’re now worried about what they’re eating or drinking,” says Lucas.
According to statesatrisk.org, heat itself is one of the leading weather-related killers and creates serious health hazards for those unaware of their body temperature.
“Usually, this time of year isn’t as quite hot. We start to get into the fall temperature and things like that, but this year is a little more extreme with how we’re doing it,” Lucas explains.
