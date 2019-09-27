Salvage crews give update on capsized cargo ship off Ga. coast

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The team working on the Golden Ray salvage operation gave an update on their progress Friday.
Officials gave updates on the oil leakage, the environmental and health impacts, and the effort to remove the overturned ship from the Saint Simons Sound.
Watch Friday’s news conference:
The Unified Command tells us they’ve started a process called “lightering” where a barge is parked next to the vessel so they can pump fuel out of the capsized ship’s fuel tanks. This process is meant to prevent any more fuel and oil from leaking into the water and onto the shore.
